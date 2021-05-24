Fiji votes in favor of UN resolution

Fiji was amongst the 141 countries that voted in support of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The first emergency meeting since 1997 was held overnight into this morning with five nations voting against and 35 abstaining from taking a side.

The resolution needed a two-thirds majority of yes/no votes to pass.

Following the voting, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution deploring in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine’ in violation of the UN Charter and demanding that Russia ‘immediately cease its use of force’ against eastern European country.

The resolution had 94 co-sponsors, including several surprises like Afghanistan, where the Taliban ousted the elected government last August, and Myanmar, where the military overthrew the elected government last February.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres says the ticking clock is a time bomb, adding he is also deeply concerned with its potential consequences for regional and global peace and security, and a world struggling to recover from COVID.