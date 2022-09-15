Fiji USA relations have enhanced our border security: Koroilavesau

USS Jackson crew.

Fiji and America’s 51 years of diplomatic relations have enhanced our border security.

This is the statement by the Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau while speaking at a reception on board the United States Navy’s Independence-class littoral combat ship USS JACKSON (LCS 6).

JACKSON is operating in the Oceania region in support of the Oceania Maritime Support Initiative to enforce Pacific Island nations’ fishery laws through maritime law operations with the U.S. Coast Guard’s embarked Tactical Law Enforcement detachment.

The ship is visiting Fiji during its Oceania Maritime Support Initiative mission to work alongside regional allies and partner navies to enhance interoperability, serve as a ready-response force, and provide maritime security and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“This visit is also part of the Oceania Maritime Support Initiative, what better way to support the existing Fiji US ship rider agreement in supporting us in patrolling our vast ocean and protecting our marine resources.”

Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet who is in Fiji as part of the visit of the USS JACKSON says the Pacific are dear and equal partners working together to ensure a free and open Indo – Pacific.