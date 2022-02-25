Fiji US relations deeper than China threat: Blinken

United States Secretary Anthony Blinken says US presence in Fiji and the region is about more than providing a balance to China’s increasing diplomatic reach in this part of the world.

Blinken held a joint media conference with Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum this evening following closed door bilateral talks which lasted about four hours.

The third highest-ranking member of the US government, Blinken says while security is part of the United States interest in the region, there are equally pressing matters to consider.

”This is not at all a case of us being here for security reasons. It’s much more fundamental than that. We see it as vital to our own prosperity, our own progress. It is about building a free and open Indo-Pacific, defending it with democratic institutions, transparency and a commitment to a rules-based order that we share.”

The US Secretary of State has commended Fiji’s efforts in combatting climate change as well.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the meeting today, has set a new benchmark for Fiji/US relations.

”Of course, we welcome President Biden’s promise to the world that America is back. Mr Secretary, you being here shows that promise was more than just words. We’ve just held the most historic and comprehensive meeting ever, between Fiji and the US and a wider meeting with our fellow Pacific leaders. We believe that both mark the start of a more direct partnership between Fiji and the USA in a new era for America in the blue frontier of the Pacific.”

Trade talks centred around increasing exports to the US for Fijian agro-based products such as kava, ginger, taro and sugar.

Fiji has also welcomed US investors to consider outsourcing businesses here.

This is the first visit by a United States Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.