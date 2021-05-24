Home

Fiji-UAE signs MOU

Kreetika Kumar
April 3, 2022 4:08 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar.

This MOU will provide a platform for Fijians to explore employment in the UAE and an umbrella of protection for Fijians engaged in formal employment.

Koya says that as Fijians explore opportunities in other countries and regions such as the UAE, the Fijian government through such MOUs has a mechanism through which the workers are recognized and provided adequate protection in the country of employment.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Koya says the Ministry of Employment will establish a process of information sharing and provide a channel of joint collaborative programs, such as pre-departure and post-arrival awareness.

Dr Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar shared similar sentiments while congratulating Fiji on the successful signing of the MOU, stating that Fijians in the UAE continue to make significant contributions to both the UAE and Fijian economies.


[Source: Fijian Government]

