Fiji TV terminates three staff over breaches

Fiji Television Limited has terminated three of its employees due to a serious breach of their employment contracts and the company’s policies.

In a statement, Fiji TV says an internal investigation is underway in some cases.

The statement comes after one of their former employees appeared in court yesterday and was convicted of 16 counts of obtaining a financial advantage and one count of causing a loss.

Jone Silaira the former sales executive obtained a financial advantage and caused a loss of over $11,000 to Fiji TV last year.

Silaira will be sentenced on Friday.