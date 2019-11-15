Fiji TV senior executives resign

Fiji Television Limited Chief Executive and Manager Finance have resigned.

Chief Executive Karen Lobendahn resigned expressing her wish to move on to her next challenge.

She has been with the company for 24 years and was the first female CEO within the organization.

Manager Finance Upendra Gounder joined the company in November 2019 and has resigned for personal reasons.

The Fiji TV Board has accepted both resignations.

Lobendahn and Gounder will be leaving the company early next month and both positions will be advertised in due course.