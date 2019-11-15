Fiji TV appoints new General Manager

Sitiveni Halofaki has been appointed the new General Manager of Fiji Television Limited.

He replaces former Fiji TV Chief Executive Karen Lobendahn who resigned in October this year.

Halofaki was previously employed as Manager Programmes for the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation Limited from April 2005 – June 2007. He was also the Acting CEO from July – December 2007.

He joined Fiji Television as Manager Production from January 2008 – December 2010 and took up a communications officer role with URS Australia (pty) Limited in Honiara, Solomon Islands until 2013.

Fiji TV Chair, Deepak Rathod says Halofaki comes with vast knowledge of the Television industry and is confident that he will steer the company forward.

Halofaki will take up his new role from Tuesday.

FBC News can also confirm that this new role is not on the same level as the previous CEO position.