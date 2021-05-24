Home

News

Fiji turning climate vulnerability into motivation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 4:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has briefed the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Fiji’s progress in the fight against climate change.

While commemorating Fiji’s National Day at the Dubai Expo, Bainimarama highlighted Fiji is turning its climate vulnerability into motivation.

The Expo provides dedicated pavilions for all countries to offer their own cultural experiences for visitors.

Apart from promoting the unique Fijian culture, the Prime Minister shared Fiji’s journey in the fight against climate change.

“Within Fiji pavilion, you will see stark images of climate adaptation, devastation but that’s not all because that alone is not our story, there are images of resilience and there are examples of our courageous climate leadership.”

Bainimarama says humanity has faced one of its greatest tests in COVID-19, and the pandemic has driven home the ethos of the Dubai Expo – that nations are stronger together.

“As leaders, it is our duty to guide our people onto a more sustainable path, the paths that Fijians are already walking towards a bluer, greener, and better future.”

The Prime Minister’s visit is also an opportune time to revisit discussions with UAE leaders on areas of importance to Fiji.

These include manpower and human resources and the Reciprocal Visa Agreement.

