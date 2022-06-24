Fiji touted as Pacific hub for US

White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell. [Source: RNZ]

The White House says it sees Fiji being one of the hubs of engagement in the Pacific for the United States.

Speaking at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, says he also expects more high-level US officials to visit Suva.

This comes as Washington like Australia steps up its engagement to counter China in the Pacific.

Campbell says the United States needed more diplomatic facilities across the Pacific and more contact with Pacific Island countries.

Fiji had the visit by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, which was seen as a historic move by the US in its quest to enhance its relationship with the Pacific.

Campbell says the Biden administration is set to send more of the likes of cabinet-level and senior officials coming to our part of the world.

“I think we recognize that for our efforts to be effective in the Pacific, we are going to have some hubs of engagement and we believe Fiji will be one of those and we will work closely with the government there as we go forward.”

The US has also shown reinvigorated support for the Pacific Islands Forum.

“We believe that the most important thing that the United States can do in terms of regionalism is supporting the Pacific Islands Forum and other associated institutions that are up and running. It is important to support the established institutions and not create new ones at this time.”

Fiji’s ambassador to the UN ambassador, Satyendra Prasad, speaking at the same event, says the Pacific people and their governments will welcome an enduring partnership with US that is there for the long-term.