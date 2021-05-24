Fiji tops Asian tourism recovery rankings

Fiji has topped 28 countries in Asia as having the most favorable conditions for tourism recovery.

Tourism Fiji chief executive, Brent Hill says it is great to see the extensive work on the country’s reopening being recognized.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the Asia travel readiness ranked 28 countries based on the importance of tourism in their economy, low vaccination coverage, ease of travel and convenience of returning home.

Fiji topped the list with 1.95 followed by Sri Lanka and Malaysia at 2.15.

Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam received lower scores due to their vaccination coverage and quarantine policies for returning citizens.

Around 129, 804 visitors are expected between this month and July.