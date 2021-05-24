Fiji to regulate size of fishing nets

The Ministry of Fisheries is still considering banning the use of drift nets.

This fishing practice is blamed for threatening numerous marine species and regulating the size of nets used in Fiji waters.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says the drift nets entangle and kill scores of other marine organisms, including endangered species.

“I have been pushing our officers to try and make an attempt to make the legislative framework that will dictate the size of nets that can be used.”

He says regulating the size of fishing nets is about sustainability and allowing the fish population to grow, spawn, and lay eggs before they are caught and consumed.