Fiji to pilot new climate projects

Fiji is among the five nations chosen to launch pilot projects under the Access to Climate Finance, which is backed by new funding of about $300 million from the United Kingdom.

COP26 President, Alok Sharma announced at the Global Finance Ministers Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which was attended by Fiji’s Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says faster and easier access to climate finance is vital.

A task force on Access to Climate Finance is chaired by Fiji and the United Kingdom.

The task force has approved the trialing of pilot projects in Fiji, Bangladesh, Jamaica, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Sharma says to combat the difficulties many countries face with the bureaucracy of securing climate investment, $300 million in new funding from the UK will support the approach of the task force.

He says the new funding and projects will support Fiji and the others and their local communities to get the finance they need for their climate needs.

The COP presidency adds that further commitments are expected over the coming days, including on adaptation, which Fiji has been vocal about.

COP will also see the launch of discussions on a new global finance goal to replace the $100 billion goals from 2025.