Fiji to pilot inclusion of person with disabilities in PALM Scheme

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji will be one of the eight nations to pilot the inclusion of person with disabilities in the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says the dedication of Fijian workers in Australia has opened the opportunity for more Fijians to be employed under the scheme.

Kumar says that through this program, the women will be able to sustain their livelihoods.

He adds the PALM scheme has Gender Equality and disability social inclusion.

“This ensures that our women are equally represented in the program. Women are strong and, with the will, they will finish the program and always have their families at heart.”

A record 286 Fijians attended a pre-departure briefing who will be leaving for Australia under the scheme.

Kumar has urged Fijians to become good ambassadors under the PALM scheme.