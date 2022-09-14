Fiji to join IWA

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji is set to become the first South Pacific Island country to join the International Water Association as a Governing Member (IWA).

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IWA and says it is an exciting opportunity for growth in the water sector.

He says as per the MOU, WAF staff and other water professionals in Fiji will be able to join IWA and relish benefits enjoyed by 140 other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Chanan says these benefits includes access to 17 peer-reviewed journals as well as information-sharing with fellow experts from around the world.

The Chief Executive says an IWA membership brings together scientists, researchers, technology companies, and water and wastewater utilities, all working to address the world’s most urgent water challenges.

He says this will help drive the innovations planned under WAF’s Water Sector 2050 future-facing strategy.