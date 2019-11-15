Fiji to implement key two year Gender Initiative

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa today announced the official launch of a key two year program.

Titled the “the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development”- the initiative is a major step towards achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls in Fiji.

Approved by Cabinet last month, this initiative is supported by the Governments of New Zealand and Canada.

The Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development initiative aims to enhance technical knowledge, competence and resources on transformative gender mainstreaming across various government institutions, sectors and settings in Fiji.

This intends to create an enabling environment to ensure integration of all women and girls’ needs, interests, concerns, contributions and perspectives into policies, programs, budgets and reports while addressing the root causes of gender inequality in Fiji.

The Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development initiative will set the establishment of new institutional structures and coordination mechanisms. Gender Mainstreaming Action Groups (GMAGs) will be established in line ministries and respective agencies, replacing the previous system of gender focal points.

GMAGs are chaired at Permanent Secretary Level and should include male and female senior officials from every department. The priority task of the GMAGs is to prepare evidence based, inclusive and costed Gender Mainstreaming Action Plans (GMAPs) and to provide a mechanism for effective implementation and monitoring of GMAPs by the government in a given sector and setting.