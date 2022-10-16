Fiji to host World Hindi conference

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

For the first time, the World Hindi conference will be held in Fiji with over 1000 delegates attending from all around the world.

This was confirmed by India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan.

He says the annual event is hosted in different countries and they are planning to host this event in Fiji early next year.

“And we greatly value the contribution of the scholars for Fiji to the development of this beautiful language. Not just in Fiji but across the world, where our Fiji diaspora has gone so it is a great opportunity to celebrate this kind of relationship”.

The three-day conference will include Hindi-speaking scholars, language academics, and other officials.

“Activities. I mean, see basically I mean, it will have multiple sessions focusing on multiple aspects of the promotion of Hindi as a world language. Besides that, I mean, there’ll be many scholarly discussions, panel discussions, cultural programs, highlighting the spread of the promotion of Hindi around the world.”

The event happens once every two years and this will be organized by the High Commission of India in collaboration with the Fijian government.