Fiji to host 51st PIF meeting

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Leaders from across the Pacific region will gather next month for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum in Suva.

The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and it will be an opportunity to strengthen relationships, reset goals and priorities for regionalism and collective action as a Forum Family.

Bainimarama says the Forum is an opportunity for the leaders to gather and celebrate 50-years of Pacific regionalism and to reflect on and honour what it means to work together towards shared aspirations and objectives.

The Forum Meetings which will be held from the 11th the 14th in Suva which will culminate on the launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent which has been developed over three years and consulted widely across the region.

The Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Ratu Sukuna Rd, as well as other key landmarks, will host a range of meetings and events which will include public face festivities, talanoa events, and dialogue with civil society.