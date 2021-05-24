Home

Fiji to highlight Climate Change impact on oceans

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 27, 2021 12:39 pm

Fiji will be highlighting the nexus between oceans and climate change at COP26, and its impact on vulnerable coastal communities.

Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they will also be re-looking at the Paris Rulebook, identifying specific areas that need urgent attention.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the impact of climate change on our ocean has dire consequences such as acidification and rising sea levels, issues that require immediate action.

“From the Fiji perspective also as you know we are talking a lot about the nexus between oceans and climate change and the health of the oceans is critically important as it is affected by climate change.”

The Minister will be meeting with some private equity partners at the global leaders’ meeting to discuss the importance of the blue bond.

“The UK has made a commitment of 400,000 pounds to help us develop the blue bonds. There’s a number of other partners and I think that’s exciting because it has a practical impact in respect to people who do fishing in Fiji.”

Fiji will be echoing the calls of many Small Island Developing States as a third of them will not be attending COP26 due to travel restrictions.

The Minister will also be engaging in various financial meetings in Glasgow, Scotland over the next few weeks, pushing for climate finance.

