Fiji to have overseas Insurance qualifications locally

Licensed Insurance Brokers Association plans to have talks with the Insurance Association of Fiji, and the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

This is so to provide local training and education for Insurance industry employees.

The Licensed Insurance Brokers Association highlighted that the majority of courses are available overseas such as in New Zealand and Australia.

Aon Pte Limited Associate Director Bill Higginson says they would be happy to work with the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance to design a Fiji insurance broking education and certification program.

“Why can’t we do it here, for using our institution, and liaising with an overseas institution so they provide the training capabilities and it might be a fly in- fly out basis or a zoom or something we can work this so that it’s done locally.”

He adds this will lead to insurance industry employees in Fiji obtaining recognized Risk & Insurance qualifications certificates or Diplomas in Fiji.