Fiji to face Samoa in HK 7s semifinal

[Photo: World Rugby 7s / Twitter]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will play Samoa in the Hong Kong 7s semifinal at 7:45 tonight.

This is after the side defeated South Africa 12-7 in the quarterfinal and Samoa beat Argentina 19-14 in extra time.

Fiji was really tested by the Springbok 7s with no points scored after six minutes when Joseva Talacolo dived over in the corner for an uncovered try after putting the opposition under pressure in their half.

Article continues after advertisement

With the halftime buzzer gone, the national side decided to contest the restart and worked out well before Jeremaia Matana broke through a few phases later with Fiji in front 12-0 at the break.

Siviwe Soyizwapi got his side on the board three minutes into the second with the conversion from the touchline.

The South Africans tried their best in the dying stages of the match but Pilipo Bukayaro put his body on the line and won a crucial breakdown penalty which helped Fiji’s campaign.