Fiji to explore aquaculture technology

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama visited Fish Farm LLC in Dubai this morning.

This fish farm focuses on marine fish breeding and hatchery to support the local aquaculture industry and reduce dependency on foreign imported fish.

Prime Minister Bainimarama visited that main facility in Jebel Ali which can produce around 3,000 metric tons of organic fish per year, including salmon, sea bass, sea bream and hammour for local consumption.

Article continues after advertisement



The Fish Farm LLC in Dubai [Source: Office of the Prime Minister/Twitter]

Bainimarama was briefed on the strategy of the farm and its future expansion plans, particularly in the area of cold-water fish, which is aimed at reducing imports and securing sustainable supplies.

He thanked the Fish Farm Chief Executive, Bader bin Mubarak for an informative tour of the Fish Farm adding that Fiji is open to strengthening its aquaculture technological development.

Prime Minister Bainimarama witnessed firsthand the breeding facilities of the aquaculture-produced marine fish at the Fish Farm.

The Fish Farm set up three facilities – a caged farming facility in Dibba, a hatchery in Umm al-Quwain and an inland farming facility in Jebel Ali.

The Fish Farm ranks number four in the world in terms of producing organic salmon. It is also the only salmon breeding system in the world with full environmental control.

The Prime Minister is in Dubai to officiate as Chief Guest at Fiji Day at the World Expo and also attend the Ministerial meeting on Creative Economy.