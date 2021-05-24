Fiji to expect over 400,000 visitors this year

Fiji is expecting 447,000 tourists this year and it’s important they know that they are coming to a country that is COVID-safe with one of the highest rates of vaccination in the developing world.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted to Municipal Council Special Administrators that tourists must also know that in addition to the service being delivered, the place is clean, and is actually a preferred destination.

While encouraging the Municipal councils to put more focus on improving their service delivery, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the Fijian economy is expected to grow by 11.4 per cent this year and they need to be sharper in the way that they do business and they all need to work together to achieve this economic growth.

He adds the Government is currently working on a civil service guideline to bring about a change in the way Fijians accessing Government services are served, to make it more customer service oriented.

Sayed-Khaiyum also stressed that it is critically important to change the culture within the staff of the municipal council and they expect the Administrators through their CEOs to drive that change.

He also advised the municipal councils to revisit the bylaws and inform their line Ministry on how it can be modernised to suit the 21st century.