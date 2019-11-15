Fiji to develop country gender assessment in 2020

Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa announced that Fiji will develop a Country Gender Assessment.

The Minister says this will be done through an inclusive consultation process with all relevant stakeholders.

This initiative is in response to the Government’s commitment to achieving the goal of gender equality as well as to support the government in the formulation of evidence-based gender-responsive policies and programs.

The Fijian government recognizes that if the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets are to be reached by 2030 with “no one left behind”, it is critical to enhance timely, quality and reliable information about gender equality and the status of all Fijian women and girls.

The Country Gender Assessment will inform on the status of all women and girls in Fiji and provide a comprehensive overview of gender issues in various sectors and critical areas including Health, Education, Economy, Violence against Women and Girls, Gender and Environment, Women in Leadership and Decision Making and others.

The CGA is expected to highlight many of the achievements made to date in Fiji as well as the remaining challenges while providing comprehensive policy briefs to deepen collective efforts for achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Vuniwaqa stated that “data and statistics that adequately reflect the lived realities of all women and girls —gender statistics for short—are indispensable tools for developing evidence-based policies and solutions to achieve gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls. Such statistics, which include but are not limited to sex-disaggregated data, shed light on areas where progress is made, provide evidence of what works, and reveal gaps where further efforts are needed.”

The process of development of the CGA will include the formation of a Technical Advisory Working Group consist of relevant stakeholders including data producers and data users.

The Country Gender Assessment will be based on the collection and analysis of available data as well as in-depth review and consolidation of most updated literature, surveys and thematic reports at the national and regional level.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will lead the process of development of Fiji Country Gender Assessment.

The Country Gender Assessment is supported by the Government of New Zealand and was approved by Cabinet in 2019.