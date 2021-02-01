Fiji to create waves at COP26

Fiji’s representation in this year’s UN Climate Change Conference of Parties or COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland is expected to create waves.

A number of youth climate change warriors are expected to be at the forefront, voicing concerns at the conference hosted by the United Kingdom.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar says it’s time to work together and show remorse for the place we call mother earth.

“Young people have an important role to play in making changes in their own lives to transport a sustainable approach to nature, spreading the words to other and advocating for more far reaching action to address the crisis of climate change that affects all of us.”

In the build-up to World Earth Day, the British High Commission this morning held a tree planting initiative at Suva Muslim College.

Year 13 student Fatima Adwiya says this is an avenue to motivate young minds to take ownership of the environment.

“As young people who are taking up leadership in fighting for our survival and who stand to inherit the planet from the current generation, we need to move beyond hoping and start acting.”

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Dr Angela Jokhan says they’ve not been spared from climate change, which has become a norm every year.

This is evident with the recurring natural hazards, damaging a good number of classrooms across the country.

The British High Commission plans to engage more young Fijians to raise awareness on climate change and a build-up to COP26.