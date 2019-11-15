Fiji to continue pushing for climate action on global stage

Raviravi village in Bua has lost three homes due to rising sea levels which continue to erode shorelines and threaten communities.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning a seawall at the village highlighted that like Raviravi, other communities need assistance to relocate as well, calling it a sad reality of climate change.

The majority of villagers cultivate pearls and the new 146-meter seawall will ensure consistency.

“This seawall is an ingenious combination of human-made and nature-based solutions to provide protection that is more effective and less expensive than a concrete wall. The use of boulders reduced construction costs, and the mangroves planted in front of the wall and Vetiver grass planted behind the wall provide extra protection for their ability to absorb and contain tidal flows.”

Raviravi villagers have over the years engaged in mangrove and Vetiver grass planting to protect their community from the rising sea level.

Bainimarama says he will continue to press for climate action on the global stage.

“The mangroves take carbon out of the air, protect coral reefs by holding in soil, and are home to shell-fish and other marine life, providing your community with a new source of sustenance. So, this nature-based solution does more than build resilience.”

The Head of Government says they are aware of the challenges faced by communities and will deliver to the best of their abilities.

