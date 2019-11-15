Fiji toughens on border entry amidst coronavirus concerns

The Fijian borders will be closed to all foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

This is part of the Government’s ongoing work to contain the global spread of the coronavirus.

Similar to newly-instituted policies in Singapore and Australia, no passenger arrivals or transits will be permitted for those falling under these controls, effective immediately and until further notice.

Article continues after advertisement

As of today there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji.

Given the global spread of the virus, the government has decided on this measure of extreme precaution in the interest of mitigating the risk of an outbreak of the coronavirus in Fiji.

The government is working closely with all international carriers to ensure that any travelers who fall under these restrictions are not permitted to board flights to Fiji at their international departure location.

As earlier announced precautionary measures to maintain a hygienic environment and screen ill passengers will continue to be taken in-flight to further minimize any risk.

Fiji is closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and is prepared to pursue more stringent courses of action if deemed necessary.