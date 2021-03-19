Fiji to change protocols for repatriation PNG flight

The Health Ministry will be announcing new COVID-19 protocols specifically for those Fijians returning from Papua New Guinea on a repatriation flight next month.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. James Fong has told FBC News that some of these protocols include pre-departure, in-flight protocols, off-loading, and quarantine protocols.

This comes as reports out of PNG say that coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate.

Dr. Fong says so far they have stopped all travel from PNG until the new measures are put in place.

“Currently we discussed that they will need to do three tests in a row, day ten, day five, day three, all have to be negative, on in-flight we will have to separate the travelers from PNG from the rest of the travelers and there are other things like you can’t serve food, the cabin crew minimal interaction, when they get off, the low-risk group will come off first before the PNG travelers will come out.”

We will have more on this soon.