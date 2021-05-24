Fiji to chair Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting

Fiji will take the role of the Chair of the 51st Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting which convenes tomorrow to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be joined by leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum at the virtual meeting based on the theme, “Security and Prosperity in Unity: 50 Years of the Pacific Islands Forum.”

The meeting recognizes the 50 years of achievements of the Forum, providing an opportunity for Pacific Leaders to engage in discussions on shared interests and priorities of the region.

Article continues after advertisement

Leaders will collectively pursue discussions on building back better through COVID-19 recovery strategies and addressing mutual concerns raised by Micronesian countries relating to the Forum.

In terms of climate action, a draft declaration on preserving maritime zones amidst the sea-level rise related to climate change will also be considered by the Leaders.

Prime Minister Bainimarama as the Incoming Chair, says in commemoration of 50 years of shared aspirations the region also finds itself at a defining face with unprecedented political, economic and socio-economic challenges.

This first meeting is the beginning of a series of meetings that will see Forum Leaders convene over the next five to six months.

Following the invitation by Bainimarama, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, is also expected to address Forum Leaders at the 51st PIF meeting.

The formal program tomorrow will also feature the handing over as current Forum Chair by Tuvalu Prime Minister, Kausea Natano, to Prime Minister Bainimarama as the chair of the 51st Islands Forum and Related Meetings.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard