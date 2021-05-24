Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Don’t peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa tomorrow|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji to chair Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 4:50 pm

Fiji will take the role of the Chair of the 51st Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting which convenes tomorrow to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be joined by leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum at the virtual meeting based on the theme, “Security and Prosperity in Unity: 50 Years of the Pacific Islands Forum.”

The meeting recognizes the 50 years of achievements of the Forum, providing an opportunity for Pacific Leaders to engage in discussions on shared interests and priorities of the region.

Article continues after advertisement

Leaders will collectively pursue discussions on building back better through COVID-19 recovery strategies and addressing mutual concerns raised by Micronesian countries relating to the Forum.

In terms of climate action, a draft declaration on preserving maritime zones amidst the sea-level rise related to climate change will also be considered by the Leaders.

Prime Minister Bainimarama as the Incoming Chair, says in commemoration of 50 years of shared aspirations the region also finds itself at a defining face with unprecedented political, economic and socio-economic challenges.

This first meeting is the beginning of a series of meetings that will see Forum Leaders convene over the next five to six months.

Following the invitation by Bainimarama, the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, is also expected to address Forum Leaders at the 51st PIF meeting.

The formal program tomorrow will also feature the handing over as current Forum Chair by Tuvalu Prime Minister, Kausea Natano, to Prime Minister Bainimarama as the chair of the 51st Islands Forum and Related Meetings.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.