Fiji to benefit from China’s initiatives

A few Chinese Agriculture delegates are expected to visit Fiji next month to explore more agricultural opportunities in Fiji.

Chinese Ambassador Qian Bo says this will enable them to identify and provide much-needed assistance and cooperation.

He adds this is part of the two initiated proposals known as the Global Development initiative and the global security of which Fiji is part of it.

The Chinese Ambassador says the purpose of these two initiatives is to promote peace and development.

“So we’re happy that Fiji is part of this process. And we will be very happy to discuss this in detail with Fiji. In the next step, whether we can do more in terms of for instance, in terms of tourism in terms of agriculture. I met the Minister for Agriculture two days ago. I think on Monday, I went to his office we discussed exploring areas of cooperation.”

Bo adds China will continue to pursue an independent foreign policy of peace and continue to assist the developing island nations.