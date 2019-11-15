Fiji to benefit from Blue Justice Initiative

With national economies to continue being affected in the coming months, there’s still a need to protect our ocean, its resources, and the very people who depend on it.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says we are leaving in unprecedented times due to COVID-19.

In his message for the Blue Justice Initiative, which is hosted by Norway and UNDP, Koroilavesau says we cannot let our guards down.

He says Fiji will greatly benefit from the initiative.

“It is imperative to highlight that Transnational Organised Crime in the Global Fishing Industry has been lingering for some time. It undermines the work that our respective Governments do in addressing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated fishing and it certainly takes the fight to a whole new level.”

The Minister says they will continue supporting the Copenhagen Declaration, which maps out a framework for global political cooperation, to address organized fisheries crime.

“For countries such as Fiji, we are determined to work towards operationalizing the Blue Justice Initiative which is aimed at promoting a sustainable and fair Blue Economy for all, free from fisheries crime.”

Fiji is encouraging countries and states to join the group in supporting this important work.