Fiji to become carbon neutral by 2050

Fiji is firmly committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the opening of the Tenth Session of the World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi, Bainimarama says Fiji knows that every percentage of emissions reduction matters.

Bainimarama called on every nation, every city and every community to join Fiji in achieving net-zero by 2050.

He adds that if we force this work on our children and grandchildren, we’ll risk damage to our ecosystems and our global climate that cannot be undone.

The Head of Government says Fijians aren’t alone in enduring the deadly and devastating consequences of climate change as this is a global emergency.

” Small tweaks in design are keeping buildings cooler and shaving dollars off family’s electricity bills. Walkable neighborhoods are keeping cars off the road, keeping the air clean and keeping people healthy. Turning unused lands into public parks is mitigating flooding and bringing life and activity into communities. Transitioning to renewable power, such as wind and solar, is allowing cities to invest in clean public transport without adding emissions. And lining city streets with trees is cooling climates, restoring watersheds, ensuring clean air, and lowering stress.

The PM says urban regions today are home to around half of the world’s population and are responsible for 70 per cent of total carbon emissions.

He says if we continue to urbanize on carbon-intensive industries, the world’s cities will crumble into hotbeds of inequality and extreme vulnerability.