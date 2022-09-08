Fiji Tech Summit 2022 launched

DATEC Chief Executive, Satyen Singh. [Source: DATEC]

The Fiji Tech Summit 2022, dubbed as one of the largest IT event in the region, has been launched and is scheduled to take place in November.

The event is organized by Datec (Fiji) Pte Limited, which will give the opportunity for participants to get hands on with the latest technologies.

Chief Executive, Satyen Singh says the event will bring together around 20 of the world’s largest technology companies in a single platform to interact and network with the government and corporate clients in Fiji.

Singh says local and regional companies will get an opportunity to explore emerging technologies, and trends with global experts and walk away with insights to achieve mission critical priorities.

He says technology continues to be the primary catalyst for change in the world and these are the technology players who are making innovation happen.

Over 200 delegates will be hosted at the event and at the same time create business opportunities for the hospitality industry.

The event will see over 70 offshore vendors and delegates travelling to this event, showcasing Fiji to various global vendors that may help convince Global Tech giants to host their other future events in Fiji.

The Fiji Tech Summit 2022 will be held at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola, Sigatoka from November 3rd to 4th, 2022.