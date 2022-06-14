Fiji taking steps toward climate resilience

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Climate discussions often focus on trade as a major contributor to global warming says, Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya.

But Koya says with the right policy mix, countries can encourage clean production and trade climate-friendly goods and services.

He stressed this is where trade can become part of the solution.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya highlighted these points at the dialogue on fostering “Multilateral Cooperation on Trade and Climate Nexus” at the World Trade Organization yesterday.

Koya adds Fiji took the leap when an opportunity was provided to become a party to the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability.

Fiji is amongst the six countries currently negotiating the ACCTS, alongside Costa Rica, Iceland, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

Koya highlights the Agreement draws nexus between trade, climate and environmental policy with sustainability at its core.

He states that as part of fulfilling its commitments under the Paris Agreement Fiji has enactment the Climate Change Act 2021.

The Act requires the government to put in place a detailed Transport Decarbonisation Implementation Strategy and a National Ocean Policy.

Koya stresses Fiji is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and aims to harness nature-based and technological solutions to build climate resilience.

Participants were also informed of the Fijian Investment Policy Statement and Fiji’s new Investment Act 2021, which provides for linkages between trade, investment and climate change.

The dialogue was also attended by Canada, China, Ecuador, the European Union, Kenya, New Zealand and the United States.