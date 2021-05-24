Home

News

Fiji takes part in Blue bond discussions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 8:10 am
Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, took part in a high-level panel discussion that featured Fiji’s upcoming Sovereign Blue Bond.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted Fiji’s strong intention to capitalise on blue economy opportunities in line with Fiji’s National Ocean Policy.

He mentioned that Fiji’s successful launch of the Sovereign Green Bond in 2017 was a first for an emerging economy.

The Economy Minister further stated that while the Green Bond was the first launch of such a financial instrument, Fiji is looking at getting much better interest rates with the Blue Bond issue.

He went on to mention the need to make the cost of accessing finance more affordable for climate vulnerable countries.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Fiji is working on de-risking its upcoming Sovereign Blue Bond issuance in collaboration with bilateral partners through grant-based blended financing and credit guarantee support.

He acknowledged the Government of the United Kingdom and the UNDP Pacific Office for their technical support in structuring the Sovereign Blue Bond.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the need for Pacific Island Countries to move away from project-level financing to a more programmatic approach to improve economies of scale and attract a sufficient quantum of climate finance.

He acknowledged the ADB for launching its Blue Bond Incubator and encouraged further collaboration on Fiji’s Sovereign Blue Bond.

The panel included the Palauan Minister for Finance, Kaleb Udui Jr, and Representatives from UNDP and the UNGC.

