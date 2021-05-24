Fiji takes careful step towards hemp research

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the last thing Fiji wants is to be penalized for failing to follow the procedure in relation to the proposed cultivation of industrial hemp.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is why the government is ensuring that all boxes are ticked before a public consultation begins.

He adds a lot of work is continuing behind the scenes, and once a draft law regarding the cultivation of industrial hemp is put together, the public will then be able to voice their opinion.

“We’ve looked at a number of issues, for example, what laws need to be changed, how they should be changed, what products actually grow well, and what type of hemp grows well in the industrial space. All those boxes need to be ticked off before we get into the space of providing some form of concrete framework to members of the public who can then comment on it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has also liaised with the UN Office for Drugs and Crimes for international recognition so that Fiji does not get blacklisted.