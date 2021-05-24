Home

News

Fiji surfing body says no need for WWP surf wave project

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 4, 2021 12:25 pm
[SOURCE: OCEAN FUTURES SOCIETY]

Fiji’s sole governing body for surf-riding has come out in support of the local communities and fishing rights owners to reject the proposed World Wave Project of creating new surf waves in Maqai, Qamea, Taveuni.

Vice President Hannah Bennett says as a surf community, they are not only recipients of the surf tourism industry but are also aware of the benefits it generates for the local businesses but it does not justify the need for such a project.

Bennett says the preservation of Fiji’s marine ecosystems and the unconditional support for the community takes precedent over any and all forms of surf development.

The Association echoes the concerns raised by USP Marine Studies Senior Lecture Dr Stuart Kinimonth that the environmental risks of what is proposed is far greater than the benefits of having an enhanced surfing location.

Meanwhile, the Association says it does not have any conflict of interest with WWP and they welcome dialogue to work together to help improve and develop surfing in Fiji.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.