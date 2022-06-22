Fiji supports Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stated that Fiji will work with all states, large and small, to ensure a nuclear-free world.

Speaking during the first Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Bainimarama says they can set the priorities straight and walk a path that saves.

Fiji has joined over 86 states to adopt a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons and Bainimarama says this is the first step back from the knife edge of Armageddon.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is not idealism that convinced us, it is level-headed commonsense that caused Fiji to do away with this means of species extinction. Neither are we on the fringe of the debate. We are a coalition united by a shared value for human life. I welcome the NATO members who have joined us. This solution depends on your action and contribution.”

The Prime Minister says that per capita, Fiji contributes more of its sons and daughters to UN peacekeeping than any other country.

He adds that nuclear weapons will never defeat enemies such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bainimarama adds nuclear weapons are worsening the pandemic and the staggering expense cripples the response to other challenges.

Fiji has signed and ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and endorses its full scope and ambition.