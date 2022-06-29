Fiji supports moratorium on deep sea mining

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji reinforced its support for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, joining other states at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal with the aim of protecting our ocean.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji has already announced a moratorium in 2019 and has been a regional advocate on this issue, understanding the several layers of socio-economic and geophysical impacts these activities have on our ocean floor.

He highlighted this at the launch of the Alliance of Countries for a Deep Sea Mining Moratorium.

Fiji, at the same time, called upon fellow forum island states to support a 10-year moratorium on seabed mining from 2020 to 2030, which would allow for a decade of proper scientific research of our economic zones and territorial waters.



The side-event was co-hosted by the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition and the World Wildlife Fund.



