Fiji supports 20 recommendations after the 3rd UPR

The Fijian government has supported 20 out of the 55 recommendations passed at the Third Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland last week.

The review is a critical process that assists the UN member states to reflect on developments made to address human rights challenges.

Citizen Constitution Forums Chief Executive Louchrisha Hussain says the recommendations supported by the government are the responses from other UN members which were submitted in November, last year.

The endorsement now confirms Fiji supports a total 207 out of the 242 recommendations from the 1st and 2nd review cycle.

“The support shown from accepted recommendation by the Fijian government at the UN level must be reflected at ground level as well. The UPR CSO Working Group has been closely following the UPR review process and the development of human rights in Fiji”.

The next review will be carried out in the next 4 years.