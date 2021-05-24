Home

Fiji Sun polls are unreliable: AG

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 9, 2021 7:21 am
Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Reliable polls are done face to face and not over the phone.

While responding to FBC News regarding Fiji Sun’s poll about Sitiveni Rabuka and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji Sun polls are unreliable

Sayed-Khaiyum says the newspaper is calling people via the phone and they do not verify the information they receive from Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the most reliable polls are done when people go to the field and get feedback from random places.

“If you want to do a proper poll, you need to have a good spread and doing phone polls, I don’t think there is an indication of the accuracy of the spread of the population that you would want. So we don’t necessarily take it. We take it with a pinch of salt. Whether the Fiji Sun wants to continue with that but we don’t place much emphasis on or credibility on the polls that the Fiji Sun is actually doing.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this kind of polls are a gimmick as reliable polls are done in a more systematic manner.

He adds some will say they dial different numbers however they would be calling people in the same area for the polls.

