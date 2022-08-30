Fiji Sun breaches Opinion Poll Guidelines: EC

The Electoral Commission has noted that the Fiji Sun breached the Opinion Poll Guidelines in its publication on August 6, 2022.

The Commission in a statement highlights 11 areas that Fiji Sun failed to address before and after publishing its Opinion Poll.

The EC notes that Fiji Sun is the parent company that directs Western Force Research, a home-based small business that does not have a business website nor any social media page, to carry out general research survey works and opinion polls for the newspaper.

Under the guideline, researchers are required to identify themselves and clearly state the purpose of the research and enable respondents to check their identity without difficulty.

It was also noted that both the surveyor and the newspaper must adhere to the basic principle of fair reporting, requiring them to publish all required full details of public opinion polls on their website within hours of publication.

The Commission says that as such, Fiji Sun- Western Force Research publication fails to comply with this standard.

It was also noted that Western Force Research failed to demonstrate that it has sufficient capacity to provide adequate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, manipulation and disclosure to the personal data.

The Electoral Commission adds that Western Force Research company does not exist according to the company search conducted and the company is purportedly owned by the name of Mere Serukalou, as claimed in the response.

Western Force in its response claimed that they take a sample size of 1000 respondents based on the demographics of Fiji, however, the guideline requires that researchers observe the need for samples of appropriate size and quality and technical considerations particularly affecting pre-election polls.

According to the EC, Western Force also stated that all research survey data is handed to Fiji Sun but also noted that this is currently not published by Fiji Sun.

The guideline commensurate that researchers and those publishing survey data must make available sufficient information to enable the public and other stakeholders to evaluate the results.

There were concerns raised about confidentiality and the manner in which the interview is conducted, lack of information on what questions were asked to the respondent, sampling methods amongst other issues.

FBC News has sent questions to the newspaper and is hoping to get a reply soon.