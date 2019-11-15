Fiji stuns NZ in crucial encounter

The Fiji Airways national team put up its greatest performance this season, demolishing New Zealand 26-5 in pool play at the Sydney 7s in Australia.

The win also keeps Fiji very much in contention to make the cup semi-final from its pool.

Fiji has two wins and needs a victory against Wales tomorrow to progress to the last four.

A brace from Aminiasi Tuimaba and a touchdown each from Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Waisea Nacuqu gave Fiji the win.

Fiji ran out early leaders with a commanding 21-0 lead at half-time before Regan Ware scored for NZ in the second half.

However, Nacuqu’s try killed all New Zealand hopes.

It was Fiji’s defence that laid the platform as the Kiwis were rattled and suffocated in every facet of play.

Fiji’s dynamic play on attack also took its toll on New Zealand who did not get into Fiji territory in the first half.

Fiji’s recent dismal performance has raised eyebrows but just like the great Fiji teams of the past, this side turned up when it mattered.

The vocal support from the stands of Paramatta Stadium also paid dividends.

Coach Gareth Baber says for the boys this match was just to prove themselves.

“It’s been hard, you know dealing with some of the performances that we have had. In fairness to all the boys, the credit goes to them in what they’ve done and where they’ve got to.”

He adds that the Fijian support in Sydney has been amazing.

“I’m sure it’s around all the time, but yeah its very noisy and its superb to have that behind us and that was for everybody back home.”

Fiji plays Wales at 2.19pm tomorrow.

You can watch the tournament live on FBC TV.