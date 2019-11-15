Fiji stresses climate crisis as grave threat to international peace

The United Nations Security Council recently held a special debate on the 75th Anniversary of the UN Charter.

At the debate, Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Satyendra Prasad spoke on the significance of the Council’s history and its role in addressing the climate crisis.

Ambassador Prasad pointed to the worsening ravages of the climate emergency, which bear intrinsic similarities to war, as the gravest challenge faced by humanity and, as a result, why climate action must emerge as the Security Council’s most urgent priority.

He stressed that the climate crisis calls upon all members at the UN, across all its organs; the General Assembly and Agencies and most importantly the august Council to rise to meet this grave challenge.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also identified the climate crisis as a great test of the multilateral system.

In his remarks, he spoke to the general effectiveness of the Security Council in maintaining peace and security.