Fiji strengthens Swine Fever prevention

Fiji’s fight against African swine fever received a boost following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding today.

The MOU between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Program aims to strengthen Fiji’s preparedness against any possible incursion of ASF in the country.

BAF Acting Chief Executive Surend Pratap says they are scaling up efforts and taking precautionary measures to ensure the country is protected from the pig killing exotic disease.

Article continues after advertisement

“The biosecurity officers based at the border play a very critical role in ensuring that such disease do not enter our shore. However, we cannot achieve success alone. We need to work together with our stakeholders, we need the support of the importers and travelers to avoid the movement of this deadly virus across the region and national borders.”

ASF is a highly transmittable disease that affects domestic and wild pigs.

Pratap says while Fiji is currently free of the disease, its presence in Papua New Guinea poses a threat to the region especially to 30,000 households in Fiji that raise pigs for their livelihoods.