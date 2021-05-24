Home

News

Fiji strengthens bi-lateral relations with Canada

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 13, 2022 10:30 am
High Commissioner of Canada to Fiji Joanne Lemay (From Left), Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Non-resident High Commissioner of Canada to Fiji Joanne Lemay yesterday reassured Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama of their continued cooperation in areas of climate change and oceans.

Lemay understands that climate change and ocean health are of utmost importance for Fiji and the region’s development.

She adds that Canada recognizes that climate change is an existential threat that needs immediate attention.

Bainimarama also conveyed Fiji’s gratitude towards Canada for its support through humanitarian assistance and the COVAX facility.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Fiji’s solidarity with Canada on the advancement of shared aspirations for inclusive, resilient, sustainable recovery, and collectively addressing common challenges imposed by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also brought to the forefront Canada’s intent to establish a diplomatic mission in Fiji and maximise the potential of Fiji-Canada relations.

High Commissioner Lemay says she looks forward to attending the inauguration of the Smart Greenhouse this week with Prime Minister Bainimarama.

