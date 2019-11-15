Fiji still being praised for its leading role in COP23

The Minister for Climate Change says Fiji’s COP23 Presidency has been widely praised by many small islands developing states.

This as it stresses the climate change issues in the centre of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change discussion.

The Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji was able to raise in excess of $40m in donation which is specifically for COP23 and other related climate change concern.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the importance of the Adaptation Fund Replenishment and advocated the need for a greater balance between the adaptation and mitigation.

“In this regard, the priority of the Fijian COP23 presidency helped replenish the adaptation fund with a total of US$93.3m from bilateral donor support.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says COP23 successfully facilitated the finalization of the UNFCCC Gender Action Plan, achieve a historic breakthrough to develop the Koronivia work plan and establish the link between Agriculture and climate change.