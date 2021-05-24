Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji steps in for the Cook Islands

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 7:35 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji will support the Cook Islands motion at the COP26 Summit.

Given Cook Islands’ non-participation at the event in person, Fiji has offered to provide additional support during the lead up to COP26 and during the High-Level Events in terms of modalities for interaction on key issues.

The Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum virtually met with the Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown to discuss additional support that is to be provided in the Access to Climate Finance space ahead of this summit.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the need to drive for additional monetary reserves to meet rising adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage needs for the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS).


[Source: Fijian Government]

He outlined potential areas and activities that can be pursued during the negotiations at COP26, which includes pursuing blue bonds, carbon trading markets and considering ‘vulnerability’ as a criterion for access to concessional financing.

Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown in sharing similar sentiments, outlined the need for new and alternative financial instruments to be sourced as the PSIDS require it now more than ever.

Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, the Prime Minister of Cook Islands has been nominated as the Climate Finance Champion for PSIDS.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.