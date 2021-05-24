Fiji steps in for the Cook Islands

Fiji will support the Cook Islands motion at the COP26 Summit.

Given Cook Islands’ non-participation at the event in person, Fiji has offered to provide additional support during the lead up to COP26 and during the High-Level Events in terms of modalities for interaction on key issues.

The Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum virtually met with the Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown to discuss additional support that is to be provided in the Access to Climate Finance space ahead of this summit.

During the meeting, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted the need to drive for additional monetary reserves to meet rising adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage needs for the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS).



[Source: Fijian Government]

He outlined potential areas and activities that can be pursued during the negotiations at COP26, which includes pursuing blue bonds, carbon trading markets and considering ‘vulnerability’ as a criterion for access to concessional financing.

Prime Minister of Cook Islands, Mark Brown in sharing similar sentiments, outlined the need for new and alternative financial instruments to be sourced as the PSIDS require it now more than ever.

Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, the Prime Minister of Cook Islands has been nominated as the Climate Finance Champion for PSIDS.