News

Fiji stands ground on keeping 1.5 degrees alive

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 2:00 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been briefed by the members of the Fijian delegation ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties on Fiji’s priority areas.

The priority areas include keeping 1.5 degrees alive, scaling up support for adaptation and loss & damage, oceans climate nexus, increased climate finance and finalising the Paris Agreement rule book.

As one of the world’s most climate vulnerable nations, Prime Minister Bainimarama is adamant that Fiji stands its ground on keeping the 1.5 degrees alive alongside its Pacific Island neighbours – a stand if not enforced would mean disaster on the Small Islands Developing States (SIDS).

At COP26, Fiji and SIDS must push for greater climate ambition from all G20 members regardless of their development status as low-lying nations in the Pacific are likely to become completely uninhabitable under the current emissions settings by 2050.

The 26th Conference of Parties is scheduled to commence tomorrow whereby the Prime Minister alongside other world leaders will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders Summit amongst other climate-related engagements.

Convened by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the World Leaders Summit signifies the importance for world leaders to deliver concrete actions and credible plans aimed at achieving successful COP goals and coordinated action to tackle climate change.

The Summit is also a vital opportunity for Prime Minister Bainimarama in his capacity as Chair of the Pacific Island Forum to provide a voice not only for Fiji but also for Pacific Island countries, particularly those who are unable to attend COP26 in person with the lockdown and challenges caused by COVID.

The COP26 meeting is held this year with in-person attendance by leaders, no leader will attend virtually.

The Prime Minister will also be meeting other Heads of Government to discuss issues of mutual concern along the margins of COP26.

