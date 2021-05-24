Fiji stands for peace says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will always support peace.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” program, the Prime Minister says Fiji has Ukraine in its prayers as the invasion by Russia continues.

He says Fiji has already made its stance clear that it does not support what Ukrainians are going through.

Bainimarama says the world is going through a difficult time and some leaders are not able to steer their ships in the right direction.

He adds the Pacific region is not spared by what is happening around the world.

The Prime Minister adds there is fear of the use of nuclear weapons that could threaten humanity.

He says Fiji will strive for peace and unification.