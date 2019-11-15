Fiji sports brexit deal

There will be no impact on trade between Fiji and the United Kingdom when the UK exits from the European Union on Saturday.

Following the UK’s departure from the EU, there will be a period of implementation and transition between the UK and the EU, which will come to an end on 31 December 2020.

During this period, existing international agreements will remain in force and apply to the UK, as per the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

In a join media statement the Fijian Ministry of Industry and Trade says this includes the EU-Pacific States Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (IEPA).

The Ministry says the Fijian and British Governments have already taken proactive steps to provide trade continuity, by negotiating a standalone UK-Pacific IEPA, which replicates the existing IEPA with the EU, as much as possible.

It says this will ensure the continuity of trade between Fiji and the UK, without any changes to the existing procedures and requirements, once the implementation and transition period has ended.

Following a June 2016 referendum, in which 51.9% British nationals voted to leave the EU, the UK government formally announced the country’s withdrawal in March 2017, triggering the beginning of the Brexit process.

On the 23rd of this month the UK Parliament ratified the Withdrawal Agreement, and the next day, it was signed on behalf of the European Union and the United Kingdom.